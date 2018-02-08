What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Sunnyside, Right Now?

Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Sunnyside look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sunnyside via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
41-41 46th St.
Listed at $1,525 / month, this studio apartment, located at 41-41 46th St. (at 43rd Ave.), is 15.3 percent less than the $1,800 / month median rent for a studio in Sunnyside. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and central heating. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
43-30 49th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 43-30 49th St., is listed for $1,550 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, arched doorways and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
43-10 47th St.
Over at 43-10 47th St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,575 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and central heating. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. (View the listing here.)
51-01 39th Ave., #F-54
Listed at $1,595 / month, this studio apartment is located at 51-01 39th Ave. (at Queens Blvd. & 49th St.). When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.
Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
