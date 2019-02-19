What's the cheapest rental available in the Upper East Side, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Upper East Side look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Upper East Side via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
515 E. 78th St., #2E
Listed at $1,740/month, this studio apartment, located at 515 E. 78th St., #2E, is 17.1 percent less than the $2,100/month median rent for a studio in the Upper East Side.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, closet space, central heating and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
128 E. 84th St., #2R
Then there's this 400-square-foot apartment at 128 E. 84th St., #2R, listed at $1,763/month.
In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings and there will be a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
1372 York Ave., #3B
Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1372 York Ave., #3B.
In the large unit, anticipate high ceilings, large windows and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the listing.)
1366 First Ave., #33
And here's a studio apartment at 1366 First Ave., #33, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,799/month.
Inside, you'll find high ceilings, new flooring, a walk-in closet and a new kitchen. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the listing here.)
First Avenue
Finally, there's this studio apartment at First Avenue. It's being listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
