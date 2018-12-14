What's the cheapest rental available in Turtle Bay-East Midtown, right now? | Hoodline

So how does the low-end pricing on a Turtle Bay-East Midtown rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
320 E. 42nd St., #406
Listed at $2,050/month, this studio coop, located at 320 E. 42nd St., #406, is 17.8 percent less than the $2,495/month median rent for a studio in Turtle Bay-East Midtown.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings and an updated bathroom. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
5 Tudor City Place, #1035
This studio coop, situated at 5 Tudor City Place, #1035, is listed for $2,200/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
241 E. 38th St., #4
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 241 E. 38th St., #4, which is going for $2,300/month.
The apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
200 E. 39th St., #8A
Then there's this 715-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 200 E. 39th St., #8A, listed at $3,000/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
