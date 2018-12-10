What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now? | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in White Plains via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
177 Grand St., #2L
Listed at $1,250/month, this studio apartment, located at 177 Grand St., #2L, is 19.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,550/month.
The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has good transit options.
52 Longview Ave., #1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J, which, at 850 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Animals are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B
Listed at $1,850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B.
Building amenities include outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
