What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now? | Hoodline

1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in White Plains look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in White Plains via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

177 Grand St., #2L





Listed at $1,250/month, this studio apartment, located at 177 Grand St., #2L, is 19.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,550/month.

The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

52 Longview Ave., #1






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J, which, at 850 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Animals are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B






Listed at $1,850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B.

Building amenities include outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
