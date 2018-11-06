REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now?

4 Bryant Crescent. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in White Plains are hovering around $2,100. But how does the low-end pricing on a White Plains rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4 Bryant Crescent, #2i




First there's this 750-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4 Bryant Crescent, #2i, listed at $1,450/month.

In the unit, you'll find garden access, a gas range, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

16 Minerva Place, #3e




Next, listed at $1,600/month is this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 16 Minerva Place, #3e.

Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. The unit boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. No pets are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

Lake Street






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Lake Street, is listed for $1,675/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, secured entry and an elevator.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M




Listed at $1,767/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
