What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
177 Grand St., #2L
Listed at $1,250/month, this studio apartment, located at 177 Grand St., #2L, is 19.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,550/month.
Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a gas range. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
4 Bryant Crescent, #2i
Then there's this 750-square-foot address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4 Bryant Crescent, #2i, listed at $1,450/month.
The apartment features generous closet space, spot lighting and carpeted flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
16 Minerva Place, #3e
Listed at $1,600/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental is located at 16 Minerva Place, #3e.
The building features assigned parking and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, exposed brick, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M
Over at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,767/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a gas range and hardwood flooring. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2 Greenridge Ave., #2S
Finally, listed at $1,775/month is this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2 Greenridge Ave., #2S.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and extra storage. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
