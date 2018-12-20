REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now?

10 Nosband Ave., #5J. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're seeking a new living arrangement, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in White Plains look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in White Plains via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

177 Grand St., #2L





Listed at $1,250/month, this studio apartment, located at 177 Grand St., #2L, is 19.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,550/month.

The building offers an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

16 Minerva Place, #3e






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 16 Minerva Place, #3e, is listed for $1,600/month for its 770 square feet of space.

The building features a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Lake Street






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Lake Street, which is going for $1,675/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

205 W. Post Road, #EN





Listed at $1,700/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 205 W. Post Road, #EN.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Pets are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

10 Nosband Ave., #5J






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop, situated at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J, is listed for $1,725/month for its 850 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Pets are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)
