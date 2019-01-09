What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Lake Street
Listed at $1,675/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Lake Street, is 22.1 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $2,150/month.
The building features garage parking, secured entry, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
205 W. Post Road, #EN
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 205 W. Post Road, #EN, which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,700/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
10 Nosband Ave., #5J
Listed at $1,725/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J.
The building offers assigned parking. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
40 Mitchell Place, #1B
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 40 Mitchell Place, #1B, is listed for $1,850/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect heating, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Building amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee of $1,850.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
89 N. Broadway, #221
Listed at $1,950/month, this 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 89 N. Broadway, #221.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Animals are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
