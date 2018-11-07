REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Williamsburg, right now?

44 Withers St., #1. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Williamsburg are hovering around $2,800, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Williamsburg rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

44 Withers St., #1




Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 44 Withers St., #1, is 35.7 percent less than the $2,800/month median rent for a one bedroom in Williamsburg.

Building amenities include a roof deck, on-site management and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

142 S. Ninth St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 142 S. Ninth St., is listed for $1,995/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

380 S. Fourth St., #19




Listed at $2,044/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 380 S. Fourth St., #19.

Secured entry and on-site management are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you can expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

1508 Bedford Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1508 Bedford Ave., is listed for $2,100/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the listing here.)

338 Broadway, #2L




Over at 338 Broadway, #2L, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $2,100/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, white appliances, a dishwasher and a pantry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(View the listing here.)
