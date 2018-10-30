What's the cheapest rental available in Yonkers, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1523 Central Park Ave., #9A
Here's a studio coop at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, which, at 375 square feet, is going for $1,197/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and cabinet space. The building has garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
200 Livingston Ave., #4
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 200 Livingston Ave., #4 in Ludlow, listed at $1,200/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space and new appliances. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
16 Stokes Road, #2A
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop, situated at 16 Stokes Road, #2A, is listed for $1,500/month for its 975 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeting and cabinet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the listing here.)
107 Glen Road, #3e
Over at 107 Glen Road, #3e, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, going for $1,575/month.
In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(View the listing here.)