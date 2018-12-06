What's the cheapest rental available in Yonkers, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1523 Central Park Ave., #9A
This studio, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed for $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
US 9 and Berkeley Avenue
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at US 9 and Berkeley Avenue in Park Hill, is listed for $1,450/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
27 Manning Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 27 Manning Ave. in Bryn Mawr, which, with 650 square feet, is also going for $1,450/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
