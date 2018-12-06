REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Yonkers, right now?

US 9 and Berkeley Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Yonkers are hovering around $1,600. But how does the low-end pricing on a Yonkers rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
---

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A





This studio, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed for $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

US 9 and Berkeley Avenue






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at US 9 and Berkeley Avenue in Park Hill, is listed for $1,450/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

27 Manning Ave.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 27 Manning Ave. in Bryn Mawr, which, with 650 square feet, is also going for $1,450/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)
