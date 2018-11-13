What's the cheapest rental available in Yorkville, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Yorkville rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Second Avenue
Listed at $1,750/month, this studio apartment, located at Second Avenue, is 16.5 percent less than the $2,095/month median rent for a studio in Yorkville.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, white appliances and closet space. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
East 84th Street
This studio apartment, situated at East 84th Street, is listed for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
1596 Third Ave., #4B
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 1596 Third Ave., #4B.
The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pets are not allowed here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
