REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Yorkville, right now?

Second Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Yorkville are hovering around $2,630, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Yorkville rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Second Avenue





Listed at $1,750/month, this studio apartment, located at Second Avenue, is 16.5 percent less than the $2,095/month median rent for a studio in Yorkville.

In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, white appliances and closet space. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

East 84th Street






This studio apartment, situated at East 84th Street, is listed for $1,795/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

1596 Third Ave., #4B





Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 1596 Third Ave., #4B.

The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pets are not allowed here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York CityManhattan
REAL ESTATE
What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?
What does $4,200 rent you in New York City, today?
What will $2,100 rent you in White Plains, right now?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, New York City
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
NJ Transit service resumes after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Juror dismissed, opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Show More
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
NY man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts
Man wanted for shoplifting shrimp on Long Island
Suspect arrested in Huntington teen sex assault
More News