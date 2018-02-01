REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available Near Central Park, Right Now?

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom near Central Park are hovering around $3,800 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

42 West 65th St.




Then there's this apartment at 42 West 65th St. (at Central Park West & W 65th St.), listed at $2,100 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, multiple closets, high ceilings, on-site laundry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the listing here.)

131 West 110th St., #1H




Listed at $2,100 / month, this apartment is located at 131 West 110th St. (at Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd. & Central Park N). When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a large closet and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)

8 West 75th St., #2B




This studio apartment, situated at 8 West 75th St. (at Central Park West & W 87th St.), is listed for $2,175 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the listing here.)

31 West 75th St., #A1




And here's a studio apartment at 31 West 75th St., which is going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Check out the listing here.)

19 W 69th St., #1505




Over at 19 W 69th St. (at Central Park West & West 69th St.), there's this apartment, going for $2,300 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. (View the listing here.)

241 West 110th St., #4L




To wrap things up, there's this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 241 West 110th St. (at Central Park N). It's being listed for $2,300 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and high ceilings.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. (Here's the full listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News