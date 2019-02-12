What's the priciest residential rental available in Yonkers?

We took a gander at local listings in Yonkers via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most extravagant listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
71 Stoneleigh Road
Up first, gaze at this single-family home located at 71 Stoneleigh Road. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 2,496 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Yonkers is approximately $3,800/month, this place is currently priced at $5,995/month. Why so steep?
The building has garage parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a porch. As snazzy as this home might sound, cats and dogs are not admissible.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
494 Westchester Ave.
Then, here's this single-family home located at 494 Westchester Ave. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,889 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Yonkers is about $2,500/month, this place is currently priced at $4,800/month.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building comes with outdoor space. Pet lovers, take heed: both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous house.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
15 Main St. (Getty Square)
Then, here's this apartment located at 15 Main St. in Getty Square. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Yonkers is approximately $2,000/month, this stately home is currently going for $3,500/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious abode.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)