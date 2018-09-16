Recovery effort resumes for missing teenage swimmer in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) --
Divers will be in the waters off Rockaway Beach in Queens Sunday after a 17-year-old got caught in a rip current while swimming and went missing.

The search is now a recovery mission. U.S. Coast Guard helicopters resumed the effort Sunday morning

A 911 call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday after three kids went missing in the water at Shore Front Pkwy and Beach 84th Street. Two of the three swimmers made it out.

NYPD and FDNY had swimmers in the water searching for the missing 17-year-old, who has not been identified by police. The search was called off just before 6:30 p.m.

The beach is closed for the season, and there were no lifeguards. Swimming is prohibited, but surfing is allowed.

