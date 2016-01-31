VIDEO: Red Paw Relief

VIDEO: Red Paw Relief

Volunteers are making their rounds to check on pets who were impacted by the Blizzard of 2016 that brought flooding to the Jersey Shore.
Related topics:
west wildwoodfloodingblizzard of 2016new jersey newsanimal news
