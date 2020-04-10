Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

Are you trying to get your money back from a planned event or trip canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic?

The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.

As for cruises, many companies are giving travelers the option of a 100% cash refund or putting the credit toward a future cruise, along with other incentives.

Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers as people drive less amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Two insurance companies announced they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis


Movie theater subscription services are pausing billing.

If you had a wedding or special event planned, most venues will provide a refund -- but read your contract carefully to be sure.

Fans with tickets to concerts and shows should check the internet for information on cancelations, which will require a refund, or keep your ticket for a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeconcertrefundbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldairlinecruise ship
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News