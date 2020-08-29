Coronavirus Live Updates: 1st possible reinfection case in US

The patient is a 25-year old man from Nevada who first tested positive in April.
After two negative tests, he tested positive again in June.
The team studying his case says the virus DNA was different. If confirmed, this would be the first documented case of reinfection in the U.S. and the fourth in the world.
On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the unemployment statistics "jaw-dropping."
More than 1.5 million state workers filed unemployment claims over the past five months, and $14.4 billion -- including both state and federal funds -- has been cleared for these workers since March.
Murphy said 96% of those eligible people have by now received at least one payment.
Play Ball! City parks to welcome outdoor youth sports again
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that New York City parks can resume permitting athletic fields for lower and moderate-risk outdoor youth sports beginning Tuesday, September 15. City athletic fields have been opened for first come, first served, socially distanced play throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Now, youth sports leagues will be issued permits for organized outdoor play. Permitted sports will include baseball, softball and soccer. Indoor sports, including swimming, will not be permitted.
Dozens protest Nassau County decision to postpone high school fall sports
Dozens of students, parents and elected officials gathered at a protest on Long Island Friday morning in support of high school sports after Nassau County made the decision to postpone all fall athletics over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. The demonstration was held outside the Nassau BOCES George Farber Administrative Center in Garden City, where supporters argued that teams can play safely.
Principals' union CSA fires back against NYC schools teaching teams for 'Blended Learning'
The union that represents principals and other school administrators in New York City is firing back against the city's plan for teaching teams as the school year starts. In New York City Schools' Blended Learning plan, students will have two teachers, one for in-person and one for remote learning. The Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators (CSA) called opening city schools September 10th "indefensible."
Western NY cases
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the troubling spike of cases in Western New York continues and was back up to 2%. The state is sending a health SWAT team and will open eight additional testing sites for residents. "We have a caution flag, and we're going to fly it a little higher in Western New York," he said.
Gov. Murphy unveils child care relief funding for families and facilities
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the creation of a $250 million Covid Child Care Initiative, designed to help families and day care facilities that have been struggling since the start of the pandemic. Since March, nearly half of the state's 4,000 child care centers have remained closed, Murphy said. And as schools begin distance learning this fall, the need for child care has also increased. So the funding, which has been set aside from federal relief money granted to the state, is designed to help both families and facilities.
Parents turn to microschools, learning pods as ways to teach children this fall
A few months ago, few people in the Tri-State area knew about microschools or learning pods, but the coronavirus pandemic is prompting parents in our area to consider the small group instruction method.
Suffolk County wants to keep New York City summer tourists who fled coronavirus
Suffolk County officials are making plans in hopes that summer tourists from New York City who fled the coronavirus stay on Long Island after Labor Day. They expect thousands will make seasonal tourist hotspots their new permanent home, and they are encouraging seasonal businesses to keep their doors open.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
