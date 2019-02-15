RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Brooklyn Diocese lists names of 108 priests accused of sex abuse

BROOKLYN, New York City --
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn has released the names of more than 100 priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the diocese's 166-year-history.

The diocese said Friday that the bulk of cases involved priests ordained between 1930 and 1979 and that there've been just two cases since the Catholic Church enacted reforms in 2002.

The diocese said the 108 accused priests represent less than five percent of clergy who've served its churches. It said about two-thirds of the people on the list are dead.

Brooklyn's disclosure follows the release of similar lists by other dioceses.

The diocese last year reached a $27.5 million settlement with four men who said they were abused as boys by a Catholic school teacher between 2003 and 2009.

The move comes two days after all five dioceses in New Jersey released lists of more than 180 priests credibly accused of sexual assault.

