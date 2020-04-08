coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Cardinal Dolan discusses challenges of celebrating Easter amid COVID-19

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- St. Patrick's Cathedral draws worshipers from around the world especially during the most sacred time of the year but the global pandemic means those grand gatherings can't happen in person.

"A lot of people are telling me as trying as it is they're finding reservoirs of strength within themselves just the solidarity of other people even though they are unable to shake their hands or embrace them," Timothy Cardinal Dolan said.

The Archbishop of New York says he knows so many are suffering in sickness and are looking to the church for relief and guidance. It's a message he will weave into his virtual mass this Sunday.

"God doesn't cause these tragedies but in every tragedy there's an invitation from the lord to trust in renewal he can bring good out of this evil, he can bring life to death," Dolan said.

More than a million people watched his Palm Sunday mass online, on TV and on the radio. He expects another big audience of worshipers to celebrate Easter in the same way.

"We want the connection to the community to our neighbors around us on the sabbath and now we don't have that but all of that is to remember what goes on inside," Dolan said. "While the church is closed the church actually lives within all of us."

