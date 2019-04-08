catholic church

Catholic Church opens low-income housing property in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan and other Catholic leaders announced a new plan Monday to develop church properties in New York City into low-income and affordable housing.

Cardinal Dolan joined the Boards of Catholic Charities and Catholic Homes New York; Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, head of Catholic Charities; and New York City and state officials to officially open St. Augustine Terrace in the Bronx, a new development that will provide 112 units of affordable housing for low-income families.

One-third of the units will be set aside for adults with mental illness, who will be serviced by the Beacon of Hope Division of Catholic Charities Community Services.

Cardinal Dolan blessed the property and rang a bell to mark the official opening.

The bell, from the original church structure, remains at the entrance of the new building.

In addition, Catholic Charities announced a new plan to develop existing church property and other sites into affordable housing, creating nearly 2,000 units over the next 10 years and doubling the 2,000 units of low-income and affordable housing developed under the umbrella of Catholic Homes over the last 40 years.

Among the locations for the new Catholic Homes New York buildings will be: St. Vincent de Paul Senior Residence (Bronx), Second Farms (Bronx), Christopher Court (Bronx), Grand Street Guild (Manhattan), and St. Philip Neri (Bronx).

Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citycatholic churchaffordable housing
