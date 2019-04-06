Catholic Church to develop New York City properties into low-income housing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan and other Catholic leaders will announce a new plan to develop church properties in New York City into low-income and affordable housing.
Cardinal Dolan will highlight the plan on Monday during the official opening of Saint Augustine Terrace in the Bronx.
The development will provide more than 100 units of affordable housing.
Catholic charities plan to open four additional homes in the Bronx and one in Manhattan.
