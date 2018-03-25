RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Christians mark start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday procession in Lower Manhattan

Parishioners marked Palm Sunday with a procession in Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Christians marking the start of Holy Week sang as they marched in a processional on Palm Sunday.

Hundreds of parishioners took part in the festive procession Sunday morning down Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

It began at St. Paul's Chapel on Broadway and Fulton Street and ended at Trinity Church on Wall Street.

They sang and waved palm fronds as they made their way south.

At the head of the parade, a number of children walked next to a donkey, representing the animal Jesus rode into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week, which recounts Jesus' entrance in Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
