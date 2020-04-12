Coronavirus News: Easter Mass celebrated at an empty St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic means that this Easter Sunday, there were no congregants in the pews at St. Patrick's Cathedral.Cardinal Timothy Dolan led a Mass that was available for streaming and on television.Dolan said on Sunday that he was happy that congregants could have a virtual celebration."We miss you though," he said. "We'd rather you be here physically."Also, the Easter Bonnet Parade, a long-running tradition where hundreds dress in their Easter best, was canceled this year, but the Fifth Avenue Association asked people to still dress up and post their outfits to social media using the hashtag #EasterOnFifth.