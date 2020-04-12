coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Easter Mass celebrated at an empty St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic means that this Easter Sunday, there were no congregants in the pews at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan led a Mass that was available for streaming and on television.

Dolan said on Sunday that he was happy that congregants could have a virtual celebration.

"We miss you though," he said. "We'd rather you be here physically."

Also, the Easter Bonnet Parade, a long-running tradition where hundreds dress in their Easter best, was canceled this year, but the Fifth Avenue Association asked people to still dress up and post their outfits to social media using the hashtag #EasterOnFifth.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirusst. patrick's cathedralhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcatholic churchchurchnyc newseaster
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to open new testing sites in hard-hit communities
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
Bill Ritter announced his COVID-19 recovery, his return to news
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
6th straight day with more than 700 deaths in New York state
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
NJ death toll climbs to 2,350, with over 60,000 confirmed cases
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
NYC to open new testing sites in hard-hit communities
NJ cop who was father of 2 dies from COVID-19 complications
Show More
Andrea Bocelli streams Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
LI doctors test combination drug therapy in fighting COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese
More TOP STORIES News