Findings of investigation into sex abuse crisis in NY archdiocese to be released

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The findings of an independent investigation into the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church will be released Monday.A retired judge was asked to lead the investigation.The report detailing how the archdiocese of New York has handled claims of child sexual abuse by their own priests is being released at the Catholic Center on the East Side of Manhattan.Archbishop Cardinal Dolan hired an independent investigator one year ago.Her name is Barbara Jones, a former federal judge and prosecutor.For the last year, Jones as studied the archdiocese and how it deals with accusations of abuse.She was promised complete access to records, personnel and to Cardinal Dolan himself."I have been assured that I and my team at Bracewell will have complete independence, and access to all information, documents and personnel," Jones said.Some victims of church abuse are skeptical about the process.At the time Eyewitness News spoke with a man who says he and his friends were sexually abused by a priest at the age of 10.He says if the church is serious about changing, they should start by naming names."He does not want to disclose who these men are that are raping children. He wants to just pay, keep it quiet, move them, and do something else with them, nothing to see here," said Shaun Dougherty, an abuse victim.Cardinal Dolan has said listing the names isn't necessary because "They're already out there."