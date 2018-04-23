RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list

EMBED </>More Videos

Is the Bible worth reading? (Shutterstock)

Men's fashion magazine GQ has stirred up controversy by including the Bible on its list of "21 Books You Don't Have to Read."

The editors placed the Bible as number 12 on their list saying, "The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it."

"Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced," the magazine said. "It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned."

GQ instead suggests reading "The Notebook" by Agota Kristof instead of the Bible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionbuzzworthy
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
7 On Your Side: Cemetery still in dangerous state despite deal
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel above truck
NYC's historic Trinity Church to partially close for renovation
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News