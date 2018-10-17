A lawsuit against two Catholic dioceses, including one on Long Island, accuses church officials of turning a blind eye to child sex abuse.A man is suing the Diocese of Rockville Center, saying it transferred Father Robert Huneke to Florida while knowing he was accused of molesting a child.Fr. Huneke is also accused of sexually abusing a child once he arrived in St. Petersburg.The suit claims bishops at both dioceses were aware of the accusations but did nothing."It's sad, because this victim didn't have to exist," said Becky Ianni, with the Survivors Network. "There is a perpetrator who moves from one location to another. They don't contact authorities. They don't let the public know. And then they go on to abuse again."Fr. Huneke was assigned to St. Dominic's parish in Oyster Bay from 1969 to 1974.----------