Religion & Spirituality

New Jersey church seeks to find parishioner's relatives to give him proper burial

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Members of a church in New Jersey who are grieving the death of a beloved parishioner, are urging the man's relatives to come forward.

Members of the First Zion Baptist Church in Newark say parishioner Ronnie Dock was found dead in an abandoned building nearly two weeks ago.

Church officials released his photo, because they want to give him a proper burial, but the body can only be released to a blood relative.

The church plans to cover all funeral expenses.

Anyone who knows Dock, recognizes him, or is related to him is asked to call the church office at 973-372-0881

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynewarkessex countychurchfuneral
TOP STORIES
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
AccuWeather: March rolls in like a snow lion
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Driver arrested after NYPD officers struck with car
Bus gets swallowed in sinkhole after Coram water main break
Thief targets vans of NJ nonprofit for people with special needs
Show More
5 arrested in Westchester County fentanyl mill bust
Statue of Liberty climber's bail not revoked after 2nd building stunt
NY driver pleads not guilty to murder of mom outside 7-Eleven
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
More TOP STORIES News