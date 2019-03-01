New Jersey church seeks to find parishioner's relatives to give him proper burial

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Members of a church in New Jersey who are grieving the death of a beloved parishioner, are urging the man's relatives to come forward.Members of the First Zion Baptist Church in Newark say parishioner Ronnie Dock was found dead in an abandoned building nearly two weeks ago.Church officials released his photo, because they want to give him a proper burial, but the body can only be released to a blood relative.The church plans to cover all funeral expenses.Anyone who knows Dock, recognizes him, or is related to him is asked to call the church office at 973-372-0881----------