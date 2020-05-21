coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a while before St Patrick's is packed again with worshipers, but the Archdiocese of New York will announce a plan to reopen its churches.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will join other faith leaders for a news conference scheduled for Thursday morning.

They will discuss preparations for the reopening of the archdioceses 288 churches.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York will permit religious gatherings of up to 10 people starting Thursday.

Worshipers must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.

"I think, even at this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious ceremonies can be very comforting, but we need find out how to do it and do it safely and do it smartly," Cuomo said.

The move comes on the Jewish holiday that begins Thursday night.

It comes on the heels of police breaking up a gathering Wednesday of more than 100 people at a Brooklyn synagogue.

The city ordered the leaders in Williamsburg to stop the gatherings or face a $1,000 fine.

