NYPD steps up patrols outside NYC synagogues for Yom Kippur

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Safety on Judaism's holiest day is a high priority for the NYPD.As communities prepare to observe Yom Kippur, officers are increasing security in Jewish neighborhoods and at places of worship amid a rise in hate crimes.The holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar will begin at sundown Tuesday.The NYPD met with leaders in the community, saying NYPD has promised them high coverage.The security comes after a group of kids threw a milk crate through the window of Williamsburg synagogue during Rosh Hashanah prayers.And statistics say there's been a 60% increase in anti-Semitic crimes this year over last year.The use of a swastika in property crimes is up 68%.During the holiday and around it, the NYPD says that there are patrols assigned 24 hours a day."We want to make sure we have appropriate presence with the house of worship, as well as our steady sector, they are also going to be plugged in and going by the synagogues and making sure if there is anything that needs to be addressed they will be there to take care of it," said Rodney Harrison, NYPD Chief of Patrol.Governor Cuomo also says he's directed the New York State Police to increase patrols around synagogues.----------