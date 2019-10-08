Religion & Spirituality

NYPD steps up patrols outside NYC synagogues for Yom Kippur

By
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Safety on Judaism's holiest day is a high priority for the NYPD.

As communities prepare to observe Yom Kippur, officers are increasing security in Jewish neighborhoods and at places of worship amid a rise in hate crimes.

The holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar will begin at sundown Tuesday.

The NYPD met with leaders in the community, saying NYPD has promised them high coverage.

The security comes after a group of kids threw a milk crate through the window of Williamsburg synagogue during Rosh Hashanah prayers.

And statistics say there's been a 60% increase in anti-Semitic crimes this year over last year.

The use of a swastika in property crimes is up 68%.

During the holiday and around it, the NYPD says that there are patrols assigned 24 hours a day.

"We want to make sure we have appropriate presence with the house of worship, as well as our steady sector, they are also going to be plugged in and going by the synagogues and making sure if there is anything that needs to be addressed they will be there to take care of it," said Rodney Harrison, NYPD Chief of Patrol.

Governor Cuomo also says he's directed the New York State Police to increase patrols around synagogues.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citymanhattanupper east sidenypdjewishsecurity
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on UWS
High-pressure steam leak disrupts East Side traffic
Yankees sweep Twins with 5-1 win, advancing to ALCS
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
Clearer video of man wanted in UWS subway station sex assault
AccuWeather: Damp stretch of days
CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting flu shot
Show More
4 injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
26 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
NY pastor accused of decades-old sex abuse of a child
More TOP STORIES News