Coronavirus News: Palm Sunday mass celebrated online from the Vatican to New York City

Looking pensive and sounding subdued, Francis led the first of several solemn Holy Week ceremonies that will shut out rank-and-file faithful from attending, as Italy's rigid lockdown measures forbid public gatherings.
Normally, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims, clutching olive tree branches or palm fronds would have flocked to an outdoor Mass led by the pontiff. Instead, Francis celebrated Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, which seemed even more cavernous than usual because it was so empty.
In New York City, Timothy Cardinal Dolan celebrated a virtual Palm Sunday mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral.
The Diocese of Brooklyn broadcast the Palm Sunday liturgy on the Diocese of Brooklyn's cable channel, NET TV, in seven languages.
The live masses can also be viewed on the Diocese of Brooklyn's website.
Palm Sunday solemnly opens Holy Week leading up to Easter, which on this year falls on April 12.
The Vatican has announced Francis will preside over all the traditional ceremonies without the public in keeping with lockdown measures in Italy and at the Vatican to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Among the usual events is the Good Friday Way of the Cross procession.
This year, instead of the customary candlelit procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Way of the Cross will be presided over by Francis in St. Peter's Square. The Vatican has said there are seven cases of COVID-19 among the residents or employees of the tiny independent city state.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address