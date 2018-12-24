RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pope Francis: Forego greed and gluttony of Christmas for simple love

Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he leaves at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. ((AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino))

VATICAN CITY --
Pope Francis urged Christians on Monday to forgo the greed, gluttony and materialism of Christmas and to focus instead on its message of simplicity, charity and love.

Francis celebrated a Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, opening a busy week for the pope that includes a Christmas Day message and blessing, a Dec. 26 prayer, New Year's Eve vespers and a Jan. 1 Mass.

During his homily Monday, Francis lamented that many people find their life's meaning in possessions when the biblical story of Christ's birth emphasizes that God appeared to people who were poor when it came to earthly possessions, but faithful.

"Standing before the manger, we understand that the food of life is not material riches but love, not gluttony but charity, not ostentation but simplicity," Francis said, dressed in simple white vestments.

"An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when paradoxically a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive," he said.

Francis has focused on the world's poor and downtrodden, its refugees and marginalized, during his five-year papacy. The Catholic Church's first pope from Latin American instructed the Vatican to better care for the homeless around Rome, opening a barber shop, shower and medical clinic for them in the embracing colonnade of St. Peter's Square.

To extend his outreach this Christmas, Francis sent his trusted secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to Iraq to celebrate with the country's long-suffering Christians.

Catholics are among the religious minorities targeted for Islamic State-inspired violence that has driven tens of thousands from their homes.

Parolin met Monday in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi. He is scheduled in the coming days to travel to northern Iraq to meet with Kurdish leaders in Irbil and to celebrate Mass in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh plains, near Mosul, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican has for years expressed concern about the exodus of Christians from communities that have existed since the time of Jesus, and urged them to return when security conditions permit.

Francis is likely to refer to the plight of Christians in Iraq and Syria during his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) speech. He is scheduled to deliver it Tuesday from the loggia of St. Peter's and again at Mass on New Year's Day, which the church marks as its world day for peace.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionpope francischristmas evechristmasvatican city
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Christmas Eve children's service held at St. Paul's Chapel
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
NJ sculptor behind pope statues at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Christmas Eve fire forces 18 families out of their homes in NJ
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Patients at NJ surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Video: NYPD officer fights off group of men at subway station
Holiday forecast: Black ice in parts of Tri-State on Christmas
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
12-year-old innocent bystander recovering after NYC shooting
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Show More
Woman fights off sex assault, boyfriend scares off suspect
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
Search on for driver in deadly NJ hit-and-run
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
More News