Religion & Spirituality

Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

In his new year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope's hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go.

Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said "so many times we lose patience. Me, too." He then added "I say 'excuse me' for the bad example" he gave in the incident Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligionpope francispopeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions pack Times Square to ring in 2020
Fireworks may have sparked NJ house fire, officials say
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Large New Year's Eve swingers' party at hotel upsets guests
AccuWeather: Quiet start to 2020
5 hurt in fire at apartment building in Harlem
Man beaten by crowd after allegedly snatching woman off subway
Show More
Dog put down after being thrown from stolen vehicle in NJ
EMT back on the job in Times Square after suffering stroke on BQE
Thousands rally against hate in Brooklyn on New Year's Eve
Special noon 'ball drop' held at UWS Children's Museum
Be Kind: NJ organization connects people with crocheting & donating soap-sacks
More TOP STORIES News