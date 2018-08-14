PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Report identifies more than 1,000 child victims of Catholic priest abuse in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Pennsylvania Catholic church abuse report to be released. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 14, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania --
A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims.

The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. The grand jury says it believes the "real number" of abused children might be "in the thousands" since some records were lost and victims were afraid to come forward. The report says more than 300 clergies committed the abuse over a period of decades.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the probe found a systematic cover-up by senior church officials in Pennsylvania and at the Vatican.

Pennsylvania officials have released a landmark grand jury report that identifies more than 300 "predator priests" who molested children in six dioceses.

It also accuses church leaders of taking steps to cover up the abuse. The report emerged from one of the nation's most exhaustive investigations of clergy sexual abuse.

The report echoes the findings of many earlier church investigations around the country in its description of widespread sexual abuse by clergy and church officials' concealment of it.

The grand jury scrutinized abuse allegations in dioceses that minister to more than half the state's 3.2 million Catholics.
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former longtime bishop of Pittsburgh who now leads the Washington archdiocese, said ahead of the report's release that he expected to be criticized in it.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, is defending himself ahead of a forthcoming grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses.

He says the report will be critical of some of his actions as Pittsburgh's bishop.

Wuerl wrote to priests late Monday, ahead of Tuesday's release of the report. He says he acted diligently to protect children while bishop of Pittsburgh for 18 years through 2006.

Court records say the report identifies more than 300 "predator priests" and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions.

Wuerl is already dealing with allegations that a predecessor, disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, allegedly sexually abused boys and adult seminarians. He said last month that archdiocesan records showed no complaints about McCarrick.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionsex abusepriest sex abusecatholic churchPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
$1.8M in settlements announced involving priest child sex abuse
Archdiocese of NY seeks $100M mortgage to pay clergy sex abuse victims
Archdiocese offers compensation program for sex abuse victims
Dutchess County priest removed after sexual abuse claim
More priest sex abuse
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
7 On Your Side: Cemetery still in dangerous state despite deal
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel above truck
NYC's historic Trinity Church to partially close for renovation
GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for NYC
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Show More
Man critically hurt after being stabbed in neck in the Bronx
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Omarosa: Trump trying to 'silence me' as campaign files arbitration
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
More News