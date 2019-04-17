Religion & Spirituality

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Some on social media believe they see Jesus in burning Paris scaffolding

PARIS, France -- Many were devastated to see the famed Notre Dame Cathedral burning for hours on Monday in Paris.

But out of that tragedy, some on social media, appear to see a central religious figure in the flames: Jesus Christ.

Some online users believe Jesus, or a figure shaped like him, can be seen in a photo of burning scaffolding, pointing out that you can make out the outline of his white robe and red sash.

SEE ALSO: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Cross, Crown of Thorns survive after firefighters form human chain

The woman who first discovered it said she could see his long cloak.

Others were not convinced.



The woman said she brought it up in the first place because she wanted to bring comfort.



The landmark caught fire in what is being treated as an accident. Though the iconic bell towers are intact, the cathedral's spire and roof are gone.

Officials estimate it will take at least three years before the church reopens to the public.

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: At least 3 years until Paris church reopens to public, official estimates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityfirenotre dame cathedral firefrance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News