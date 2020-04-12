Coronavirus News: Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral to be delivered via streaming

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will be celebrating the Mass from inside the St Patrick's Cathedral as he did last week on Palm Sunday. He also held a water vigil inside the cathedral Saturday night.
Every Easter, people from all over the world come to St Patrick's Cathedral to worship. There are usually masses throughout the day, and while this year the world is being asked to stay apart physically, the cardinal has a message of hope and healing
All religion is basically internal," Cardinal Dolan said. "The externals that we cherish and need and crave help us inside."
Also, the Easter Bonnet Parade, a long-running tradition where hundreds dress in their Easter best, is cancelled this year, but the Fifth Avenue Association is asking people to still dress up and post their outfits to social media using the hashtag Easter On Fifth.
