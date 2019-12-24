Religion & Spirituality

Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Hundreds of parishioners packed St. Paul's Chapel in Lower Manhattan for their annual Christmas Eve children's service, just one of many religious celebrations around New York City as worshipers mark the Christmas holiday.

The soothing sounds of the choir resonated in the chapel, as children and their parents lined the pews for the Christmas Eve Family Eucharist.

Officials called it a simple service with families in mind, featuring traditional Christmas carols, a children's sermon, giant puppets telling the story of the Nativity, and the Trinity Youth Chorus.

There is no incense at this service.

Midnight Masses are always popular, and as usual, there is stepped up security around places like St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Officials say there are no credible threats, but they are beefing up patrols out of an abundance of caution.

Christmas Mass is a holiday tradition for many families, and most have grown accustomed to the sight of heavily-armed officers.

Crowds were expected to face long security lines for Masses, but the NYPD insists the goal is to keep the holiday about the holiday and that they treat all denominations equally.

Related topics:
religion & spiritualitylower manhattannew york citychurchchristmas eve
