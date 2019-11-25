Officials have 'good reason' to believe remains found belong to Aniah Blanchard; 2nd man arrested, got rid of evidence in Alabama kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. -- An Alabama district attorney says they have "good reason" to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.
Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.
Police arrested 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.
In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.
Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.
