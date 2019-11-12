missing girl

Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Florida girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. -- Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities were working to confirm the victim's identification, according to the statement.

News video showed multiple police vehicles parked along a dirt road in the area where authorities said remains were found.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, hasn't spoken with investigators since that day. The sheriff, who is not related to the Williams family, has called Brianna Williams a person of interest in the case.

RELATED: Missing Florida child's mom not cooperating with police

Brianna Williams has been staying at the Jacksonville naval air base she works, authorities said.

Investigators issued a release Monday asking whether anyone had seen the child and her mother in a black Honda Accord between Jacksonville and Alabama within the past two weeks.

Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com.

State, federal and local authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaalabamahuman remains foundmissing girlmissing childreninvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Mom with schizophrenia, 6-year-old daughter found in Queens
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Show More
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
New push to fight anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News