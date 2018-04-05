Remains found on Long Island possibly linked to MS-13

For a few hours on Thursday, FBI agents and law enforcement converged on an arena near Ralph Avenue and North Railroad Avenue, just feet from a baseball field and LIRR tracks in Babylon Village.The FBI recovered what could be human remains, linked to a three-year-old missing person's case. The 29-year-old suspected of disappearing in 2015 has been investigated by law enforcement for the past three years.Since the possible remains were at the site for an extended period of time, they will require forensic testing to confirm the identity. The person who went missing is believed to have had an interaction with the MS-13 Gang - either as part of a gang dispute or resisting joining.Officials say there is no current threat to the Babylon community and it is currently believed that anyone who could have been behind the disappearance is already in custody for other crimes.The investigation is currently being led by the FBI's Long Island Gang Task Force.----------