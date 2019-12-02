Assault charges dropped against Remy Ma in incident involving 'Love and Hip Hop' co-star Brittney Taylor

Left - Brittney Taylor's black eye, Right - Remy Ma performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in New Orleans. (Left - Brittney Taylor's attorney, Right - Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY -- All charges have been dropped against rapper and reality television star Remy Ma in connection with an alleged attack on her "Love and Hip Hop New York" co-star Brittney Taylor.

Prosecutors decided they could not prove that 39-year-old Reminisce Smith assaulted Taylor during a benefit concert at Irving Plaza in April.

"The sole corroborating eyewitness for the complainant is no longer cooperative," Assistant District Attorney Juan Maldonado told a judge Monday. "(An) unaffiliated witness remembers seeing the defendant the entire time the defendant was in the green room at Irving Plaza, where the assault purportedly occurred. This eyewitness never saw the defendant and the complainant interact in the time she observed the defendant."

Remy Ma had been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. She surrendered to face the charges in May.

The incident in question happened around 9:30 p.m. during a benefit concert on Tuesday, April 16, at Irving Plaza in the East Village.

Taylor claimed Remy Ma punched her in the right eye, causing bruising and swelling and prompting her to seek treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At the time, Ma was released on $1,500 bail and declined to comment as she walked out of court holding hands with her husband -- Shamele Mackie, better known as fellow rapper Papoose -- and flanked by longtime mentor Fat Joe.

Taylor reported the incident to police the next day, although there were police officers at the concert. She later posted a picture of her black eye on Instagram.

Remy Ma was slated to perform at the concert, billed as the "Pretty Lou Benefit Concert."

She previously served six years behind bars for shooting a friend in 2007, and soon after her parole, the 38-year-old Bronx born rapper and Papoose landed roles on the widely popular VH1 show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityassaultrapperreality television
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Updated snow totals for winter storm
States of emergency as snow accumulates across NY area
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal abused boy in New Jersey in 1990s
Show More
Cleanup continues after sewage backup floods Queens homes
Police: LI man held boy at knifepoint, demanded sex acts from woman
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
House rented by Jennifer Dulos up for sale in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News