coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC Rent Guidelines Board vote for rent freeze

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Residents living in rent-stabilized apartments in New York City have some good news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rent Guidelines Board took a preliminary vote and decided to freeze rents on one-year leases.

Two-year leases will have a zero percent increase the first year and a one percent increase in the second year.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrentscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc newsrenters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
New entry rules possible for some NYC parks
Congregations mourn more than 20 clergy lost to COVID-19
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New entry rules possible for some NYC parks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Parks set to reopen in Hoboken along with some NJ beaches
AccuWeather Alert: Rain ushers in weekend chill
Hoboken offering rapid antibody testing for frontline workers
Some NYC small businesses take first steps to reopen
'Caravan for Justice' protests violent social distancing arrests
Show More
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
Congregations mourn more than 20 clergy lost to COVID-19
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
More TOP STORIES News