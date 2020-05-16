Reopening Connecticut: Phase 2 underway in 4-phased plan

coronavirus connecticut

Reopening Connecticut amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut is in Phase 2 of its four-part reopening plan as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, meaning many businesses are reopening as the economy comes back online.

What's Open
Phase 2 includes the following sectors:
--Amusement parks
--Hotels
--Indoor dining
--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums
--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)
--Libraries
--Outdoor events
--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)
--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)

During Phase 1, barbershops and hair salons were open as of June 1 with required precautions including appointment-only service, closed waiting areas, mandatory masks for customers and workers, chairs must be at least 6 feet apart, and scissors and other tools must be disinfected between customers.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos opened as of May 30. No out of state bookings are being accepted at the hotels, there is outdoor dining only, and masks are required.

The following businesses became eligible to open Wednesday, May 20:
--Eat-in restaurants for outdoor dining
--Offices (though remote working is still encouraged)
--Retail stores
--Malls
--University research
--Outdoor recreation businesses.

The Department of Economic and Community Development will continue to issue a list of business types permitted to reopen, which may be amended from time to time and shall be incorporated in the Sector Rules. Connecticut also launched a resource guide for small businesses.

Outdoor recreation activities are defined as the following:
--Equestrian (subject to Dept. of Agriculture guidance)
--Mountain Biking
--Camping
--Boat Tours (subject to 5 passengers)
--Charter Fishing (subject to 5 passengers)
--Sport Fishing (subject to 5 passengers)
--Go Kart Race Tracks, practice only (bring your own, no rentals)
--Golf

--Driving Ranges
--Tennis
--1:1 Training, outdoors maintain 6 feet
--Race Tracks (practice only, no spectators)
--Campgrounds (subject to DPH rules)
--Outdoor Shooting Range
--Kayaking, Sailing, Canoeing and Stand-up Paddleboarding
--Dirt Biking (practice only)
--Mini Golf
--Batting Cages
--Archery
--Rope Courses
--Ziplines

Governor Ned Lamont's plan relies on four levels - red, orange, yellow and green. The final level, green, may not be achieved for months.
The date for Phase 3 has not yet been determined.

To progress to Phase 3, the state will be looking at five metrics:
--Declining Transmission
--Contact tracing
--Business and Social Safeguards
--Protection for the Vulnerable
--Healthcare Capacity

People can make their own choices about whether to leave their homes, but Lamont strongly recommends people older than 70 stay home.

Current Guidance

Face Coverings: When in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, face coverings are required to be worn. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to their health because of a medical condition. Guidance on face coverings has been issued to the state's businesses. A CDC video explains how to make a face covering at home.

Gatherings: The rules for gatherings and venues is as follows:

Effective June 17
Indoor private gatherings - 25 people
Outdoor gatherings - 100 people
Outdoor event venues (e.g. amphitheaters, race tracks) - 25% of fire capacity and distancing (consistent with outdoor amusement parks)


Effective July 3
Indoor private gatherings - 25 people
Outdoor private gatherings - 100 people, one time exception for graduations at 150 people
Outdoor organized gatherings (e.g. fireworks, concerts in municipal parks) - 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, cap of 500 people. Event organizer responsible for compliance with guidance.
Outdoor event venues (e.g. amphitheaters, race tracks) - 25% of fire capacity and distancing

Effective mid-July (date to be determined)
Indoor private gatherings - 50 people
Outdoor private gatherings (including graduations) - 250 people
Outdoor organized gatherings (e.g. fireworks, concerts in municipal parks) - 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, no cap. Event organizer responsible for compliance with guidance.
Outdoor event venues (e.g. amphitheaters, race tracks) - 50% of fire capacity and distancing

For updates, please visit portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.

