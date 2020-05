Reopen Long Island: Everything you need to know

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday Long Island is on track to enter phase one of reopening on Wednesday.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran responded to the governor's comments Tuesday, saying she is "very happy to be starting that process.""I know people are itching to get back to work," Curran said. "I know it's going to take some time. It's going to be a slow process to get back."So, what does phase one mean for residents in the Long Island region and what are the guidelines?- Construction- Retail (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off),- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting,- Manufacturing- Wholesale TradeBefore reopening, every business must meet specific mandatory requirements. NY State has published "summary guidelines" including both the mandatory and recommended protocols and detailed "final interim guidance" for each business category listed in Phase One. The guidelines for each sector can be found here Businesses must confirm that they agree to operate in compliance with the detailed guidance. A link to the affirmation form is located at the end of the detailed guidance and found here Every business must have a written plan outlining how it will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.Create your plan using NYS Business Re-Opening Safety Plan Template and CDC Businesses and Workplaces Re-Opening Guidance which includes:- Wellness Checks for employees and customers- Disinfection and Cleaning Routines- Social Distancing- PPE supply for employees and customers- For more info on Governor Cuomo's Re-Opening Plan, visit Forward.ny.gov - If you're a business located in Nassau County and have a question about reopening not answered on this page, please email them at: econdev@nassaucountyny.gov As businesses are eager to reopen, following NY State and CDC guidelines is imperative to the health and safety of our community and will allow us to continue to the next phase. Residents can report a complaint or concern about a business failing to comply with the new safety guidelines by emailing econdev@nassaucountyny.gov - NY Forward "Boost Nassau" loan fund is a new business recovery loan program aimed at supporting Nassau County's small businesses, Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and nonprofits struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak. Note, the loan program is available to businesses impacted by COVID-19 that haven't accessed federally-backed programs like PPP. The new "Boost Nassau" program ensures that $10 million will be available for businesses located in Nassau County from the NY Forward Loan Fund - Further details on the program, eligibility and how to apply will be available after May 26th at www.boostnassau.net , in the meantime more information is available here