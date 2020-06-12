Reopen News: Playgrounds reopen in Nassau County this weekend

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- There is some good news for children on Long Island.In Nassau County, 67 playgrounds will begin reopening as early as Saturday.In the town of Oyster Bay, dog parks will reopen Friday.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran released a statement saying, "I am thrilled to announce that the 67 playgrounds throughout Nassau County's 35 public parks will reopen beginning this Saturday, June 13 after careful inspection by our Parks Department. This will bring back a fun outdoor activity for some of our youngest residents, and provide some relief for parents with restless little ones at home. Let's stay smart and continue to take precautions: wash hands, wear a mask if you cannot social distance, and if you or a family member do not feel well, stay home."