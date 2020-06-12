Reopen News: Playgrounds reopen in Nassau County this weekend

In Nassau County, 67 playgrounds will begin reopening as early as Saturday.
In the town of Oyster Bay, dog parks will reopen Friday.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran released a statement saying, "I am thrilled to announce that the 67 playgrounds throughout Nassau County's 35 public parks will reopen beginning this Saturday, June 13 after careful inspection by our Parks Department. This will bring back a fun outdoor activity for some of our youngest residents, and provide some relief for parents with restless little ones at home. Let's stay smart and continue to take precautions: wash hands, wear a mask if you cannot social distance, and if you or a family member do not feel well, stay home."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address