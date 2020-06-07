Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit returns to full weekday schedule

Capacity has been increased to improve distancing on board vehicles, which aligns with "The Road Back", New Jersey's roadmap for restoring economic health through public health.
The latest information from NJ Transit is available at www.njtransit.com/recovery.
NJ Transit also resumed full bus service, system-wide, and is monitoring ridership and developments closely.
Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.
NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.
All NJ Transit riders and staff are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue.
Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles.
Customers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.
For updates, please visit njtransit.com.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address