reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit returns to full weekday schedule

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit has resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Capacity has been increased to improve distancing on board vehicles, which aligns with "The Road Back", New Jersey's roadmap for restoring economic health through public health.

The latest information from NJ Transit is available at www.njtransit.com/recovery.

NJ Transit also resumed full bus service, system-wide, and is monitoring ridership and developments closely.

Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.

NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.

All NJ Transit riders and staff are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue.

Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles.

Customers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.

For updates, please visit njtransit.com.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newsreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
Coronavirus LIVE: Mayor de Blasio briefing
8 healthcare heroes gifted dream wedding dresses
Coronavirus Updates: NY schools reopening decision to be made in August
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus LIVE: Mayor de Blasio briefing
'Black Lives Matter' to be painted on 5th Ave today
SCOTUS rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump tax returns
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake
Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical system to impact NYC, Tri-State
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher
Suspicious package cleared at LaGuardia's Terminal D
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway
Woman brutally attacked from behind with own cane in NYC
More TOP STORIES News