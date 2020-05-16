Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?

Before the state reopens, Murphy said four factors are key: a sustained drop in the curve, expanded testing, contact tracing, and safe places for people to isolate.
He outlined 6 principles for reopening New Jersey:
🏠Sustained reductions in new #COVID19 cases & hospitalizations
🔬Expand testing capacity
👥Implement robust contact tracing
🏥Secure safe places for isolation
🏢Responsible economic restart
📋Ensure NJ’s resiliency pic.twitter.com/4uRdvgeoT2
Principle 1: Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
--14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
--Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
Principle 2: Expand Testing Capacity
--At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
--Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
--Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
--Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
--Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
Principle 3: Implement Robust Contact Tracing
--Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
--Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
--Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
Principle 4: Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
-To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
-Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services if needed.
Principle 5: Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
--Create the Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
--Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
--Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
--Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
Principle 6: Ensure New Jersey's Resiliency
--Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
--Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
--Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
--Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
Murphy said to expect to see the continuation of social distancing measures, including potential requirements for face coverings in certain locations and for work-from-home directives for employees who do not need to report to a physical location.
The plan to reopen, he said, will be driven by data, science, health progress, and common sense and is designed with only one goal: To restore the health, strength, and well-being of New Jersey for the long term.
