reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy detailed his road map to reopen the state in late April.

Before the state reopens, Murphy said four factors are key: a sustained drop in the curve, expanded testing, contact tracing, and safe places for people to isolate.

He outlined 6 principles for reopening New Jersey:



Principle 1: Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations

--14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
--Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.

Principle 2: Expand Testing Capacity

--At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
--Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
--Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
--Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
--Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.

Principle 3: Implement Robust Contact Tracing
--Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
--Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
--Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.


Principle 4: Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine

-To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
-Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services if needed.

Principle 5: Execute a Responsible Economic Restart

--Create the Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
--Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
--Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
--Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.

Principle 6: Ensure New Jersey's Resiliency
--Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
--Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
--Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
--Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.

Murphy said to expect to see the continuation of social distancing measures, including potential requirements for face coverings in certain locations and for work-from-home directives for employees who do not need to report to a physical location.


The plan to reopen, he said, will be driven by data, science, health progress, and common sense and is designed with only one goal: To restore the health, strength, and well-being of New Jersey for the long term.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
NJ students, parents upset motel won't refund canceled prom stays
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery
NYC ferry service changes coming Monday
Show More
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
2 officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
Man found fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment
More TOP STORIES News