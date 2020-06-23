Reopening New Jersey: NJ outdoor amusement and water parks, playgrounds to reopen July 2

That includes amusement parks on the Jersey shore boardwalks.
Murphy said that specific guidance that operators will need to follow to protect their customers and employees is forthcoming.
However, he said it is anticipated that all amusement parks and water parks will be capped at 50% capacity, and all guests and workers must wear face masks.
Operators should expect that rides will be confined to a six-foot distance between groups, and distance markers will be placed six feet apart in lines. Rides must also be frequently sanitized.
Meanwhile, Murphy said a timeline for the reopening of indoor recreation, including boardwalk arcades, will be released on Wednesday.
