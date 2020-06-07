Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit train and bus service remains minimal

Rail service continues to operate on a President's Day holiday schedule with some enhancements. Light rail service is operating on a weekend schedule. Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.
Extra bus trips have been added on certain routes, creating a modified service level to enhance social distancing. NJT bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored on all NJT lines.
All customers are required to wear a face covering while on board a NJ Transit vehicle. All NJ TRANSIT employees are being provided with and are required to wear gloves and face coverings while performing their duties.
NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.
Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles. It's not just litter--it's a matter of public health.
Travel on NJ TRANSIT is not free. Customers are encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.
Ridership has declined approximately 90 percent across NJ Transit. The agency may make additional service adjustments as conditions warrant.
For updates, please visit njtransit.com.
