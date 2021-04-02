reopen ny

Reopen NY: Entertainment venues welcome audiences back

By Eyewitness News
NY welcomes back entertainment audiences

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York marks another major step forward today on the road to reopening: arts and entertainment venues are allowed to welcome back guests.

That does not include Broadway stages - but it does include other venues like the Shed at Hudson Yards.

Kelsey Lu will take the stage there this evening.

The new guidelines say indoor spaces can have up to 100 audience members. Outdoor venues can have 200.

If event organizers test people, those limits rise to 150 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Broadway is not reopening yet because it would be impossible to turn a profit with the limits.

Jim Dolan has more on the efforts that are underway to reopen Broadway and the Theater District in New York City.



However there is another pathway on the horizon when it comes to businesses reopening.

And that is the Excelsior Pass, which Governor Andrew Cuomo is touting as a free method for customers to show they've had a recent negative rapid or PCR test or it would show proof of vaccination.

It functions in much the same way as a mobile airline boarding pass.



Venues like Madison Square Garden have announced they will start using the pass in the coming weeks.

Some have expressed concern concerned about equality in access, saying that until everyone has access to the vaccine, passes such as this exclude part of the community.

But officials remain optimistic.

"This is one of the things that's really exciting to people, these different tools that are going to help them bring back audiences and when the time comes," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "And I'm really looking forward to September in particular - bringing back larger audiences, because you'll be able to know exactly who's been vaccinated or who just got a test and tested negative."

At the Yankees home opener yesterday, fans didn't need the Excelsior Pass to get in - but they did have to show proof of either a negative COVID test or vaccination to get in.

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



abc7NY Phase Tracker:
